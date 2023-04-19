Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Essonne
  5. Palaiseau
  6. Massy
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Massy, France

4 room apartmentin Massy, France
4 room apartment
Massy, France
4 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 432,000
Date of delivery of the facility: immediately Located in the front row of the Vilzhenis Park…
