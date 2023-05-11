Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Maritime Alps, France

36 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
€ 653,000
The mansion is located in the Croix de Gard sector, Cannes. The house is located in a calm, …
Villa Villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Area 5 m²
€ 2,650,000
The delightful villa with panoramic sea views is located in the prestigious area in Villefr…
Villa Villa in Cannes, France
Villa Villa
Cannes, France
Area 4 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful villa is located in the elite residential area of California, Cannes, France. …
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 4 m²
€ 1,250,000
The charming villa with panoramic sea views is located in Nice, France. The villa has 4 bedr…
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 4 m²
€ 1,190,000
An elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in Nice, France. A two-storey villa with pan…
Villa 9 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 14
Area 1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 4 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 860 m²
€ 19,000,000
The modern villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa area is 380 sq.m. The…
Villa 5 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 25,000,000
The magnificent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. A calm green neighborhood.…
Villa 4 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
€ 39,000,000
The luxury residence is located on an elevation in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The propert…
Villa 9 room villa in Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 6 room villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 18,000,000
The luxury villa is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The…
Villa 6 room villa in Eze, France
Villa 6 room villa
Eze, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 35,000,000
The stunning residence is located on the hills of the commune of Ez, in southeastern France …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 000 m²
€ 32,000,000
The exceptional mansion is located on the coast in Cannes, France. The house has an area of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 400 m²
€ 25,000,000
The delightful villa is located in the prestigious Baja California neighborhood of Cannes, F…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 420 m²
€ 17,500,000
The exclusive villa is located in the heart of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferre, France. The living area…
Villa 5 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 12,600,000
The stylish villa is located on the west side of the cape in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. B…
Villa 9 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…
Villa 4 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
€ 13,000,000
The elegant villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa offers panoramic vie…
Villa 6 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 437 m²
€ 12,000,000
The excellent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa offers panoramic v…
Villa 6 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
€ 6,825,000
Excellent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa has 360 sq.m. 6 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa with a total area of 410 sq.m. with stunning panoramic views of Villefranche-sur-Mer …
Villa 5 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
€ 3,800,000
A stylish villa overlooking the sea is located in a prestigious area in Cannes, France. This…
Villa 3 room villa in Eze, France
Villa 3 room villa
Eze, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea view is located in Ez, Azur coast. In the house with an a…
Villa 5 room villa in Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
€ 2,250,000
The comfortable villa is located on the picturesque hills of Teul Sur Mer, near Cannes, Fran…
Villa 5 room villa in Eze, France
Villa 5 room villa
Eze, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 2,650,000
Charming villa in traditional Provansal style is located in the calm area of Ez town, Azur …
Villa 3 room villa in Eze, France
Villa 3 room villa
Eze, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent villa with delightful sea view located in Ez town, Azur Coast The area of the h…
Villa 3 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
€ 1,990,000
The magnificent modern villa with fascinating sea views is in Cannes, France. The area of th…
Villa 3 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 3 room villa
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,850,000
Modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the calm area of Nice, Azur Coast In a h…
Villa 3 room villa in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 room villa
La Turbie, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,990,000
Beautiful villa in Provansal style is located in a quiet location in La Turbi, Azur Coast I…

