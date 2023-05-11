Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Maritime Alps, France

Grasse
832
Nice
154
Antibes
26
Vallauris
23
Beausoleil
4
Cannes
4
50 properties total found
2 room apartment in Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
2 room apartment in Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021  Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
2 room apartment in Cap-d Ail, France
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 1,590,000
Apartment 100 m & sup2; at the entrance to Monaco with a roof terrace of 130 m & sup2;. The …
2 room apartment in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 598,500
Large three-room apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer. Spacious living room with open…
1 room apartment in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
1 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer, completely renovated, 60m & sup2 ;.…
Villa 4 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
€ 653,000
The mansion is located in the Croix de Gard sector, Cannes. The house is located in a calm, …
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 160 m²
€ 1,380,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea, islands and mountains in Cannes. Area - 160 sq.m., pl…
Villa Villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Area 5 m²
€ 2,650,000
The delightful villa with panoramic sea views is located in the prestigious area in Villefr…
Villa Villa in Cannes, France
Villa Villa
Cannes, France
Area 4 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful villa is located in the elite residential area of California, Cannes, France. …
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 4 m²
€ 1,250,000
The charming villa with panoramic sea views is located in Nice, France. The villa has 4 bedr…
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 4 m²
€ 1,190,000
An elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in Nice, France. A two-storey villa with pan…
Apartment in Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Area 2 m²
€ 490,000
A luxurious apartment overlooking the sea is located in the city of Teul-sur-Mer on the Azur…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
€ 880,000
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…
4 room house in Cannes, France
4 room house
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
€ 5,000,000
Stunning sea view house in Cannes Area - 600 sq.m., the house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, …
5 room house in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
5 room house
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 6,600,000
Elegant house located in a peaceful neighborhood in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Azur Coast The ar…
5 room house in La Turbie, France
5 room house
La Turbie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
€ 1,400,000
The beautiful Mediterranean-style house is located in La Turby, in the Provence region, Fran…
Villa 9 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 14
Area 1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 4 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 860 m²
€ 19,000,000
The modern villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa area is 380 sq.m. The…
Villa 5 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 25,000,000
The magnificent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. A calm green neighborhood.…
Villa 4 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
€ 39,000,000
The luxury residence is located on an elevation in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The propert…
Villa 9 room villa in Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 6 room villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 18,000,000
The luxury villa is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The…
Villa 6 room villa in Eze, France
Villa 6 room villa
Eze, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 35,000,000
The stunning residence is located on the hills of the commune of Ez, in southeastern France …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 000 m²
€ 32,000,000
The exceptional mansion is located on the coast in Cannes, France. The house has an area of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 400 m²
€ 25,000,000
The delightful villa is located in the prestigious Baja California neighborhood of Cannes, F…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 420 m²
€ 17,500,000
The exclusive villa is located in the heart of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferre, France. The living area…
Villa 5 room villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 12,600,000
The stylish villa is located on the west side of the cape in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. B…
Villa 9 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…

