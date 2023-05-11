France
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Maritime Alps
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Maritime Alps, France
Grasse
366
Nice
59
Cannes
4
Vallauris
4
Beausoleil
3
10 properties total found
2 room apartment
Eze, France
3
1
65 m²
5/7
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3
1
61 m²
3/7
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
2 room apartment
Eze, France
2
52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021 Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
3
1
96 m²
2/3
€ 1,590,000
Apartment 100 m & sup2; at the entrance to Monaco with a roof terrace of 130 m & sup2;. The …
2 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
3
2
94 m²
2/4
€ 598,500
Large three-room apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer. Spacious living room with open…
1 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
1
60 m²
4/5
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer, completely renovated, 60m & sup2 ;.…
Apartment
Cannes, France
160 m²
€ 1,380,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea, islands and mountains in Cannes. Area - 160 sq.m., pl…
Apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
2 m²
€ 490,000
A luxurious apartment overlooking the sea is located in the city of Teul-sur-Mer on the Azur…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
110 m²
€ 980,000
Great apartment with sea and island views in Cannes. Area - 110 sq.m., the house has 3 bedro…
2 room apartment
Antibes, France
2
69 m²
€ 375,000
The bright apartment is located in a prestigious area in Antibes, France. In the apartment w…
Search using the map