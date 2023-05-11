Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Maritime Alps, France

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
2 room apartment in Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021  Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
2 room apartment in Cap-d Ail, France
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 1,590,000
Apartment 100 m & sup2; at the entrance to Monaco with a roof terrace of 130 m & sup2;. The …
2 room apartment in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 598,500
Large three-room apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer. Spacious living room with open…
1 room apartment in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
1 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer, completely renovated, 60m & sup2 ;.…
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 160 m²
€ 1,380,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea, islands and mountains in Cannes. Area - 160 sq.m., pl…
Apartment in Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Area 2 m²
€ 490,000
A luxurious apartment overlooking the sea is located in the city of Teul-sur-Mer on the Azur…
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€ 980,000
Great apartment with sea and island views in Cannes. Area - 110 sq.m., the house has 3 bedro…
2 room apartment in Antibes, France
2 room apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
€ 375,000
The bright apartment is located in a prestigious area in Antibes, France. In the apartment w…

