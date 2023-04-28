Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Loir-et-Cher
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Loir-et-Cher, France

Blois
3
Castle To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle in Blois, France
Castle
Blois, France
1 250 m²
€ 5,500,000
The wonderful castle is located between the cities of Bos and Turen, just 185 km from Paris,…
Castle in Blois, France
Castle
Blois, France
375 m²
€ 1,950,000
Situated between Tour and Orleans just 195 km from Paris, this charming castle is striking …

Properties features in Loir-et-Cher, France

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir