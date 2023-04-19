Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Indre-et-Loire
  5. Loches
  6. Castles

Castles for sale in Loches, France

Amboise
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 5 bedroomsin Amboise, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Amboise, France
450 m²
€ 1,483,000
The magnificent castle is located 220 km from Paris, in one of the most beautiful corners o…

Properties features in Loches, France

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir