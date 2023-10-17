Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lake Geneva, France

houses
10
10 properties total found
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 480 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa on the shores of Lake Geneva Modern luxury villa 15 min drive from …
€4,50M
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 486 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa overlooking Mont Blanc Modern chic villa overlooking Mont Blanc 10 …
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier
Lake Geneva, France
Area 400 m²
€1,98M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy in Lake Geneva, France
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy
Lake Geneva, France
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona-Alpes Shen-Sur-Leman Modern villa on Lake Geneva Modern villa buil…
€2,80M
House in Lake Geneva, France
House
Lake Geneva, France
Area 660 m²
France Geneva Lake Elegant mansion 10 min from Geneva Elegant mansion after a quality recons…
€4,85M
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 450 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa near Geneva Modern villa overlooking Mont Blanc, just a 10-minute d…
€2,65M
Castle with castle in Lake Geneva, France
Castle with castle
Lake Geneva, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Rhone-Alpa region, Savoy Castle department overlooking Lake Bourget Fairytale castle …
€8,50M
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna
Lake Geneva, France
Area 860 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona Alps Elegant villa on Lake Geneva Beautiful elegant villa with desi…
€7,50M
Villa Villa with sauna in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa with sauna
Lake Geneva, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa Suite - Giving Gentlemen A modest charm of luxury ... or Giving a g…
€16,00M

