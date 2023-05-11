Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Indre-et-Loire
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Indre-et-Loire, France

Tours
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tours, France
1 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
€ 157,000
2 room apartment in Tours, France
2 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€ 206,000
1 room apartment in Tours, France
1 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€ 172,000
4 room apartment in Tours, France
4 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
€ 285,200
3 room apartment in Tours, France
3 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
€ 289,000
3 room apartment in Tours, France
3 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
€ 248,000

Properties features in Indre-et-Loire, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir