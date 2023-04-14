Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Penthousein Paris, France
Penthouse
Paris, France
8 m²
€ 45,000,000
The luxurious two-storey penthouse, located in the heart of Paris, boasts amazing views of …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Paris, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paris, France
228 m²
€ 2,980,000
The luxurious penthouse overlooking the Eiffel Tower is in Paris. The residential area of th…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Paris, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
480 m²
€ 23,000,000
These luxurious apartments are located in a prestigious house in one of the elite districts of Paris
Penthouse 9 bedroomsin Paris, France
Penthouse 9 bedrooms
Paris, France
1 054 m²
€ 32,000,000
A luxurious duplex with stunning views of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The apartments are loca…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Paris, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paris, France
102 m²
€ 1,600,000
The beautiful penthouse with terraces overlooking the Eiffel Tower is located in the presti…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Paris, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paris, France
239 m²
€ 4,980,000
An exceptional penthouse overlooking the Eiffel Tower is in Paris. The residential area is 2…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Paris, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paris, France
83 m²
€ 1,280,000
A two-level penthouse with beautiful views of the city is located on the fourth floor of a …

