Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Chalets

Pool Chalets for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Nogent-sur-Marne
1
Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Paris, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Paris, France
1 047 m²
€ 50,000,000
The luxury mansion, recently completely renovated in a modern style, is located in the 7th …

Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir