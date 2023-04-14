Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Chaletin Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Chalet
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
4 m²
€ 3,500,000
Lovely mansion in Tromán-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France The house has 4 luxurious bedrooms with b…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Paris, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Paris, France
1 047 m²
€ 50,000,000
The luxury mansion, recently completely renovated in a modern style, is located in the 7th …
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Paris, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
500 m²
€ 25,000,000
The city mansion overlooking the Eiffel Tower is located in an exceptional location next to…

