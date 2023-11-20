Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ushant, France

Apartment in Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Apartment
Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Area 80 m²
Domaine 17ème Domaine 17 ème Nichée dans un parc de 5 hectares nouvelle résidence domaine 17…
€485,000
Apartment in Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Apartment
Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Area 51 m²
Domaine 17ème Domaine 17 ème Nichée dans un parc de 5 hectares nouvelle résidence domaine 17…
€361,000
Apartment in Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Apartment
Caluire-et-Cuire, France
Area 77 m²
Domaine 17ème Domaine 17 ème Nichée dans un parc de 5 hectares nouvelle résidence domaine 17…
€446,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€417,000
2 room apartment in Lyon, France
2 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€347,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€432,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€418,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€403,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€410,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€417,000
3 room apartment in Lyon, France
3 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€403,000
4 room apartment in Lyon, France
4 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€524,000
4 room apartment in Lyon, France
4 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€514,000
Properties features in Ushant, France

