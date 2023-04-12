Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in France

35 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms 405 m²
Price on request
Castle 7 bedroomsin Valence-sur-Baise, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Valence-sur-Baise, France
12 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
10 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
9 room housein Le Thor, France
9 room house
Le Thor, France
10 Number of rooms 580 m²
Price on request
3 room housein Maubourguet, France
3 room house
Maubourguet, France
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Lacassagne, France
5 room house
Lacassagne, France
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
6 room housein Maubourguet, France
6 room house
Maubourguet, France
8 Number of rooms 294 m²
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Niherne, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Niherne, France
15 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
5 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Lacassagne, France
5 room house
Lacassagne, France
8 Number of rooms 218 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Lacassagne, France
Villa 5 room villa
Lacassagne, France
7 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 6 bedroomsin Riberac, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Riberac, France
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
14 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms
Price on request
6 room housein Merindol, France
6 room house
Merindol, France
13 Number of rooms
Price on request
3 room housein Goult, France
3 room house
Goult, France
10 Number of rooms
Price on request
9 room housein Goult, France
9 room house
Goult, France
15 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
14 Number of rooms 880 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
11 Number of rooms
Price on request
9 room housein Goult, France
9 room house
Goult, France
26 Number of rooms 63 251 m²
Price on request
Castle 35 bedroomsin France, France
Castle 35 bedrooms
France, France
2 000 m²
€ 15,500,000
Chic castle with an area of 2000 sq.m. overlooking Lake Burgé is 30 km from Geneva The resi…
Castle 5 bedroomsin France, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
France, France
900 m²
€ 5,900,000
The fabulous castle is located in the suburb of Poitiers, France. The luxurious 19th century…
Villa Villain Mougins, France
Villa Villa
Mougins, France
250 m²
€ 2,150,000
Excellent stone villa in Samen, Azur Coast. The area of the house - 250 sq.m., there are 4 b…
Villa 3 room villain France, France
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
180 m²
€ 1,995,000
The beautiful modern-style villa is located next to the city centre, with stunning views of …
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Paris, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Paris, France
1 047 m²
€ 50,000,000
The luxury mansion, recently completely renovated in a modern style, is located in the 7th …
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
1 080 m²
€ 2,310,000
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…
4 room housein Cannes, France
4 room house
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 5,000,000
Stunning sea view house in Cannes Area - 600 sq.m., the house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, …
9 room housein Paris, France
9 room house
Paris, France
538 232 m²
€ 3,600,000
An elegant chateau with magnificent gardens is located in a quiet country area in the Loire …
6 room housein Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
Wonderful house next to the city of Doville in France. The residential area of the property …
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…

