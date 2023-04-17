Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Houat
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Houat, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 272,000
Installation delivery date: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent island that…
3 room apartmentin Houat, France
3 room apartment
Houat, France
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 419,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 273,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
4 room apartmentin Houat, France
4 room apartment
Houat, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 595,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 247,100
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 260,000
Installation delivery date: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent island that…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 315,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
4 room apartmentin Houat, France
4 room apartment
Houat, France
4 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 538,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
3 room apartmentin Houat, France
3 room apartment
Houat, France
3 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 442,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 301,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 321,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
2 room apartmentin Houat, France
2 room apartment
Houat, France
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 319,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
3 room apartmentin Houat, France
3 room apartment
Houat, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 405,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
3 room apartmentin Houat, France
3 room apartment
Houat, France
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 387,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
3 room apartmentin Houat, France
3 room apartment
Houat, France
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 410,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
4 room apartmentin Houat, France
4 room apartment
Houat, France
4 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 641,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
3 room apartmentin Houat, France
3 room apartment
Houat, France
3 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 416,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
4 room apartmentin Houat, France
4 room apartment
Houat, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 739,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…

Properties features in Houat, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir