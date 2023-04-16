Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Herault

Residential properties for sale in Herault, France

34 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 265,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 409,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
5 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
5 room apartment
Montpellier, France
5 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 689,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 319,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 374,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 331,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 384,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 346,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 341,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 376,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 395,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 389,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 384,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 489,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 549,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 459,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 549,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 569,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 569,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 549,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 574,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 649,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 619,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 599,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 649,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
4 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
4 room apartment
Montpellier, France
4 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 639,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 340,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2023 Castellnau-le-Les is one of the main economic…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 540,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2023 Castellnau-le-Les is one of the main economic…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 600,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2023 Castellnau-le-Les is one of the main economic…

Properties features in Herault, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir