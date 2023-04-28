Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Castles

Castles for sale in Hauts-de-France, France

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 4 bedrooms in Compiegne, France
Castle 4 bedrooms
Compiegne, France
700 m²
€ 7,500,000
The beautiful castle is located north of Paris, near the city of Compien, just 70 km from C…

Properties features in Hauts-de-France, France

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir