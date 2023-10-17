Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Haute-Vienne
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Haute-Vienne, France

Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 000 m²
The majestic castle is located on the banks of the river in Cognac, France. The 16th century…
€9,45M
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 13
Area 1 255 m²
The luxury castle, built in 1880, is located on the banks of the Sharanta River, in the town…
€3,95M
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 255 m²
The exceptional 19th century castle is located in a quiet area of the surprisingly beautiful…
€3,95M
Castle 43 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 43 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 43
Area 3 200 m²
An impressive 19th century castle with beautiful views of Charanta is located near Cognac, F…
€1,59M
Castle 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
The small castle is built in the heart of Cognac Province, among hills and vineyards, locate…
€1,10M

