France
France
Metropolitan France
Haute-Vienne
Residential properties for sale in Haute-Vienne, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
700 m²
€ 988,000
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
650 m²
€ 2,450,000
The unique castle is located 20 km south of Angulem, Cognac region, France. The ancient Rena…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
900 m²
€ 2,047,000
The superb mansion is located near the town of Cognac, region of Charanta, France. The 18th …
Chalet 43 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
3 000 m²
€ 1,590,000
Fantastic château is located on the banks of the Charanta River in the suburbs of Cognac, Fr…
Castle 15 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
1 000 m²
€ 9,450,000
The majestic castle is located on the banks of the river in Cognac, France. The 16th century…
Castle 13 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
1 255 m²
€ 3,950,000
The luxury castle, built in 1880, is located on the banks of the Sharanta River, in the town…
Castle 12 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
1 255 m²
€ 3,950,000
The exceptional 19th century castle is located in a quiet area of the surprisingly beautiful…
Castle 43 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
3 200 m²
€ 1,590,000
An impressive 19th century castle with beautiful views of Charanta is located near Cognac, F…
Castle 8 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
600 m²
€ 1,099,000
The small castle is built in the heart of Cognac Province, among hills and vineyards, locate…
