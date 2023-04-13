Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Grasse
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Grasse, France

Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa Villain Mougins, France
Villa Villa
Mougins, France
250 m²
€ 2,150,000
Excellent stone villa in Samen, Azur Coast. The area of the house - 250 sq.m., there are 4 b…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 9 room villain Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
500 m²
€ 10,600,000
The luxury villa is located on the Cannes hills, France. The villa offers wonderful views of…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…

Properties features in Grasse, France

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir