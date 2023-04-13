Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Grasse

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Grasse, France

Antibes
26
Vallauris
23
Cannes
4
16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
118 m²
€ 653,000
The mansion is located in the Croix de Gard sector, Cannes. The house is located in a calm, …
Apartmentin Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
160 m²
€ 1,380,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea, islands and mountains in Cannes. Area - 160 sq.m., pl…
Villa Villain Cannes, France
Villa Villa
Cannes, France
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful villa is located in the elite residential area of California, Cannes, France. …
Apartmentin Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
2 m²
€ 490,000
A luxurious apartment overlooking the sea is located in the city of Teul-sur-Mer on the Azur…
4 room housein Cannes, France
4 room house
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 5,000,000
Stunning sea view house in Cannes Area - 600 sq.m., the house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, …
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 9 room villain Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
1 000 m²
€ 32,000,000
The exceptional mansion is located on the coast in Cannes, France. The house has an area of …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
1 400 m²
€ 25,000,000
The delightful villa is located in the prestigious Baja California neighborhood of Cannes, F…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
420 m²
€ 3,800,000
A stylish villa overlooking the sea is located in a prestigious area in Cannes, France. This…
Villa 5 room villain Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
500 m²
€ 2,250,000
The comfortable villa is located on the picturesque hills of Teul Sur Mer, near Cannes, Fran…
Villa 3 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
156 m²
€ 1,990,000
The magnificent modern villa with fascinating sea views is in Cannes, France. The area of th…
Villa 4 room villain Auribeau-sur-Siagne, France
Villa 4 room villa
Auribeau-sur-Siagne, France
215 m²
€ 895,000
The magnificent villa is located in a peaceful area, close to Oribo sur Xian, Azur Coast Th…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
110 m²
€ 980,000
Great apartment with sea and island views in Cannes. Area - 110 sq.m., the house has 3 bedro…
2 room apartmentin Antibes, France
2 room apartment
Antibes, France
69 m²
€ 375,000
The bright apartment is located in a prestigious area in Antibes, France. In the apartment w…

Properties features in Grasse, France

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir