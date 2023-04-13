Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Grasse, France

Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
108 m²
€ 1,790,000
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
111 m²
€ 1,643,000
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
109 m²
€ 2,100,000
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
300 m²
€ 2,300,000
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,620,000
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
122 m²
€ 3,120,000
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
203 m²
€ 3,470,000
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
246 m²
€ 3,290,000
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
225 m²
€ 2,350,000
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
99 m²
€ 2,990,000
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
163 m²
€ 3,900,000
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
2 bath 105 m²
€ 990,000
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
3 bath 109 m²
€ 1,300,000
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
2 bath 85 m²
€ 820,000
This new construction has only six floors and you could live in one of the apartments on top…

