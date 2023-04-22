Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Gironde
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Gironde, France

Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 16 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Chalet 16 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
1 115 m²
€ 3,297,000
The excellent château is located in Bordeaux, France. The mansion built in 1905 is located o…

Properties features in Gironde, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir