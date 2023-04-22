Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gironde, France

3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 345,700
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 350,200
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 360,200
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 310,500
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 325,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  Discover the LEJARD'IN residence! 51 apartments…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 385,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 298,000
Date of delivery of the system: 2. Quarter of 2022  Discover the LEGARD'IN residence! 51 apa…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 292,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 310,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 365,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 365,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 350,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 372,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 380,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 395,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
5 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 600,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 284,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 279,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 284,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 289,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 369,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 379,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 431,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  The last 4 -x and 5 - these are fully owned hou…

