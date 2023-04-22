Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Gironde

Residential properties for sale in Gironde, France

Bordeaux
6
Arcachon
4
La Teste-de-Buch
2
33 properties total found
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Villa 4 room villa in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 room villa
La Teste-de-Buch, France
210 m²
€ 2,267,200
A small corner of Paradise! Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you…
Villa 5 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
550 m²
€ 11,550,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in EXCLUSIVITY this magnifice…
Villa 6 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
210 m²
€ 2,310,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform presents this family villa of 210 sqm at…
Villa 3 room villa in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 room villa
Arcachon, France
151 m²
€ 934,500
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this new semi-detached house …
Villa 3 room villa in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 room villa
Gujan-Mestras, France
280 m²
€ 882,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this magnificent family house…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 345,700
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 350,200
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 360,200
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 310,500
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 325,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  Discover the LEJARD'IN residence! 51 apartments…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 385,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 298,000
Date of delivery of the system: 2. Quarter of 2022  Discover the LEGARD'IN residence! 51 apa…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 292,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 365,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 310,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 365,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 350,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 372,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 380,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 395,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
5 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 600,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 284,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 279,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 284,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
3 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 289,500
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 369,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 379,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 431,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  The last 4 -x and 5 - these are fully owned hou…

Properties features in Gironde, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir