Houses for sale in French Alps, France

14 properties total found
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 480 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa on the shores of Lake Geneva Modern luxury villa 15 min drive from …
€4,50M
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 486 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa overlooking Mont Blanc Modern chic villa overlooking Mont Blanc 10 …
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier
Lake Geneva, France
Area 400 m²
€1,98M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy in Lake Geneva, France
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy
Lake Geneva, France
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona-Alpes Shen-Sur-Leman Modern villa on Lake Geneva Modern villa buil…
€2,80M
House in Lake Geneva, France
House
Lake Geneva, France
Area 660 m²
France Geneva Lake Elegant mansion 10 min from Geneva Elegant mansion after a quality recons…
€4,85M
Villa Villa in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
Area 450 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa near Geneva Modern villa overlooking Mont Blanc, just a 10-minute d…
€2,65M
Castle with castle in Lake Geneva, France
Castle with castle
Lake Geneva, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Rhone-Alpa region, Savoy Castle department overlooking Lake Bourget Fairytale castle …
€8,50M
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna
Lake Geneva, France
Area 860 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona Alps Elegant villa on Lake Geneva Beautiful elegant villa with desi…
€7,50M
Villa Villa with sauna in Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa with sauna
Lake Geneva, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa Suite - Giving Gentlemen A modest charm of luxury ... or Giving a g…
€16,00M
Chalet with sauna in Megeve, France
Chalet with sauna
Megeve, France
Area 200 m²
France Rona Alpa Mezhev New Chalet overlooking Mont Blanc New Chalet on a hill, 10 min from …
€4,70M
Chalet with sauna in Megeve, France
Chalet with sauna
Megeve, France
Area 480 m²
France Rona Alpa Mezhev Shale with decoration from a famous designer This chalet is a real s…
€9,50M
Chalet in Megeve, France
Chalet
Megeve, France
Area 330 m²
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the center of Mezheva Krajina is a rare chalet in the ver…
€6,80M
Chalet with elevator in Megeve, France
Chalet with elevator
Megeve, France
Area 500 m²
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the very center of Mezheva Shale in the very center of th…
€13,00M

Properties features in French Alps, France

