Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Var
  5. Draguignan
  6. Frejus

Residential properties for sale in Frejus, France

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Frejus, France
Villa 4 room villa
Frejus, France
135 m²
€ 1,700,000
St Aygulf, seaside villa (135 m²) available for sale. Located near the city center and about…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir