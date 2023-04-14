Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Var
  5. Draguignan
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Draguignan, France

Saint-Raphael
4
Roquebrune-sur-Argens
2
Frejus
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
450 m²
€ 29,000,000
This stunning villa is located in a prestigious secure residential complex close to the beac…

Properties features in Draguignan, France

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir