France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Departemental constituency of Rhône
Residential properties for sale in Departemental constituency of Rhône, France
Lyon
34
Saint-Priest
20
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 283,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 286,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 271,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 292,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 278,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 290,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 287,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 284,500
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 296,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 318,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 330,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms
73 m²
€ 313,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 319,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms
81 m²
€ 349,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
1 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 166,000
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 232,000
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
4 room apartment
Lyon, France
4 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 488,000
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2023 Life in the heart of a dynamic city Viorbann is a co…
5 room apartment
Lyon, France
5 Number of rooms
145 m²
€ 1,300,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 223,500
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
Apartment
Lyon, France
74 m²
€ 437,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
81 m²
€ 469,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
99 m²
€ 709,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
94 m²
€ 639,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
74 m²
€ 451,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
74 m²
€ 461,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
132 m²
€ 729,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
Apartment
Lyon, France
100 m²
€ 715,000
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 210,500
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
2 room apartment
Lyon, France
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 342,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
€ 379,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022 Calmness and proximity In Chasier, ICADE de…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Departemental constituency of Rhône, France
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map