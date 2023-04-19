Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Creuse
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Creuse, France

Gueret
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Noth, France
Villa 3 room villa
Noth, France
160 m²
€ 1,094,000
This treehouse is one of the most unique properties on the estate. With 3 bedrooms and an ad…

Properties features in Creuse, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir