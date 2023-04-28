Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Cotes-d Armor

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cotes-d Armor, France

1 property total found
5 room house in Saint-Brieuc, France
5 room house
Saint-Brieuc, France
175 m²
€ 1,170,000
The family home, with stunning sea views, is on Brea Island off the north shore of Brittany …

Properties features in Cotes-d Armor, France

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir