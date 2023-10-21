Apartments for sale in Colomiers, France

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€318,000
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€307,500
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€310,000
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€307,500
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€320,000
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€314,500
2 room apartment in Colomiers, France
2 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€220,600
2 room apartment in Colomiers, France
2 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€221,600
2 room apartment in Colomiers, France
2 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€220,600
3 room apartment in Colomiers, France
3 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€286,600
3 room apartment in Colomiers, France
3 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€231,600
3 room apartment in Colomiers, France
3 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€270,600
3 room apartment in Colomiers, France
3 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€281,600
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. Be the …
€369,000
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€307,500
4 room apartment in Colomiers, France
4 room apartment
Colomiers, France
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 NATURALESA fits into the landscape thanks to terra…
€307,500

