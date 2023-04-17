France
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Charente-Maritime
Pool Residential properties for sale in Charente-Maritime, France
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Albertville, France
85 m²
€ 1,578,487
A beautiful traditional-style apartment with panoramic mountain views located in Courchevel,…
Castle
Monsegur, France
14 m²
€ 2,435,379
The magnificent Palladio-style castle is next to Monseghur and includes a large number of g…
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 145,851
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023 OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
Apartment
Miribel, France
64 m²
€ 267,242
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Eaubonne, France
61 m²
€ 294,419
VILLA HELOISE GRAND LANCEMENT LES 11, 12 ET 13 FEVRIER ! Au coeur de la Vallée de Montmorenc…
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
480 m²
€ 4,305,675
France Geneva Lake Villa on the shores of Lake Geneva Modern luxury villa 15 min drive from …
2 room apartment
Antony, France
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 365,080
Date of completion of the facility: Q2 2024 & # 010; In Shaten-Malabri, in the new La Valle …
Villa 9 room villa
Mougins, France
440 m²
€ 3,789,949
Find these superb villas on a 3200 m2 plot of land, south facing, in Mougins. Admire this ma…
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
147 m²
€ 1,042,236
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
4 room apartment
Lorient, France
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 311,631
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 The new area will come to life with places …
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
99 m²
€ 496,096
The beautiful apartment is located in Biarritz, France. In an apartment with an area of 99 s…
2 room apartment
Gournay-sur-Marne, France
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 323,408
Le majestic GRAND LANCEMENT COMERCIAL le 27-28 NOVEMBRE 2021 à Chelles !* Sepimo vous présen…
Properties features in Charente-Maritime, France
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
