Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in France

Metropolitan France
22
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
11
Albertville
8
Courchevel
6
New Aquitaine
6
Rochechouart
4
Bonneville
3
Ile-de-France
3
Show more
Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…

Properties features in France

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir