Castles for sale in Centre-Loire Valley, France

17 properties total found
Castle 17 roomsin Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 6 bedroomsin Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12 Number of rooms
€ 2,315,000
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
Castle 8 bedroomsin Niherne, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Niherne, France
15 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 400 m²
€ 3,300,000
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
€ 1,250,000
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
750 m²
€ 1,200,000
A beautiful castle in France near Tours, a 19th century castle on 3.5 hectares of park with …
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
850 m²
€ 1,150,000
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
Castlein Blois, France
Castle
Blois, France
1 250 m²
€ 5,500,000
The wonderful castle is located between the cities of Bos and Turen, just 185 km from Paris,…
Castlein Chateauroux, France
Castle
Chateauroux, France
300 m²
€ 1,537,000
The beautiful castle is located in a small picturesque valley 340 km south-west of Paris
Castlein Blois, France
Castle
Blois, France
375 m²
€ 1,950,000
Situated between Tour and Orleans just 195 km from Paris, this charming castle is striking …
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
1 080 m²
€ 2,310,000
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…
Castle 5 bedroomsin Amboise, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Amboise, France
450 m²
€ 1,483,000
The magnificent castle is located 220 km from Paris, in one of the most beautiful corners o…

