Apartments for sale in Centre-Loire Valley, France

Tours
1 room apartmentin Tours, France
1 room apartment
Tours, France
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 157,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
2 room apartmentin Tours, France
2 room apartment
Tours, France
2 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 206,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
1 room apartmentin Tours, France
1 room apartment
Tours, France
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 172,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
4 room apartmentin Tours, France
4 room apartment
Tours, France
4 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 285,200
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
3 room apartmentin Tours, France
3 room apartment
Tours, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 289,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
3 room apartmentin Tours, France
3 room apartment
Tours, France
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 248,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…

