Pool Castles for sale in France

Castle 7 bedroomsin Valence-sur-Baise, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Valence-sur-Baise, France
12 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Niherne, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Niherne, France
15 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 6 bedroomsin Riberac, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Riberac, France
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
14 Number of rooms 880 m²
Price on request
Castle 35 bedroomsin France, France
Castle 35 bedrooms
France, France
2 000 m²
€ 15,500,000
Chic castle with an area of 2000 sq.m. overlooking Lake Burgé is 30 km from Geneva The resi…
Castle 5 bedroomsin France, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
France, France
900 m²
€ 5,900,000
The fabulous castle is located in the suburb of Poitiers, France. The luxurious 19th century…
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
1 080 m²
€ 2,310,000
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…

Mir