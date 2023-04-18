Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Aude
  5. Carcassonne

Residential properties for sale in Carcassonne, France

8 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms 405 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
10 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
5 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
17 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
14 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
7 Number of rooms 220 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
11 Number of rooms
Price on request

Properties features in Carcassonne, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir