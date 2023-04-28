Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Pyrénées-Orientales
  4. Canet-en-Roussillon

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Canet-en-Roussillon, France

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 404,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartment in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 474,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartment in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 484,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartment in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 454,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…

Properties features in Canet-en-Roussillon, France

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir