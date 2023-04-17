Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Castles

Castles for sale in Brittany, France

Rennes
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Castle 8 bedroomsin Rennes, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Rennes, France
8 bath
€ 1,000,000
Just 30 minutes from the main city of the French historical region of Brittany - the city of…
Castle 16 bedroomsin Saint-Brieuc, France
Castle 16 bedrooms
Saint-Brieuc, France
595 m²
€ 5,300,000
The stunning castle, recognized as a monument to history, is located surrounded by a beauti…

Properties features in Brittany, France

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir