  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Pyrenees-Atlantiques
  5. Bayonne
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Bayonne, France

Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
230 m²
€ 1,525,000
Lovely townhouse in Biarritz. The property layout consists of 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully…
3 room housein Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
250 m²
€ 1,580,000
A cosy house overlooking the golf course is in Biarritz. The total living area covers 250 sq…
4 room housein Biarritz, France
4 room house
Biarritz, France
320 m²
€ 1,695,000
The excellent house is located in Biarritz, France. The area of the house is 320 sq.m. The h…
5 room housein Anglet, France
5 room house
Anglet, France
290 m²
€ 1,390,000
A beautiful house in the city on the bank of the Bay of Biscay - Anglet. The property covers…

