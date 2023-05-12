Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Alpes-Maritimes
  4. Auvare

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Auvare, France

14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€ 493,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 443,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment in Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 567,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
€ 508,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment in Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 727,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment in Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
€ 913,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment in Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€ 953,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment in Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
€ 727,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment in Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
€ 717,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment in Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
€ 1,003,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment in Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
€ 976,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…

Properties features in Auvare, France

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir