Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Auvare
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Auvare, France

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle in Auvare, France
Castle
Auvare, France
Area 800 m²
CENTER-VAR HOTEL DE CHARME 3 star hotel, gastronomic RESTAURANT This charming 3-star hot…
€1,19M

Properties features in Auvare, France

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir