Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Auvare
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Auvare, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
4 room apartment in Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 1 quarter 2023  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minut…
€770,000
3 room apartment in Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€847,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€443,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€493,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€478,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€567,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€508,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€478,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€478,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€953,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€913,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€727,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€1,00M
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€717,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€727,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€976,000

Properties features in Auvare, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir