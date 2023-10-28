Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Auvare

Residential properties for sale in Auvare, France

apartments
16
17 properties total found
4 room apartment in Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 1 quarter 2023  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minut…
€770,000
3 room apartment in Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€847,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€478,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€493,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€443,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€567,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€478,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€478,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
2 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€508,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€727,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€913,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
3 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€953,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€727,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€717,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€1,00M
4 room apartment with sea view in Auvare, France
4 room apartment with sea view
Auvare, France
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
€976,000
Castle in Auvare, France
Castle
Auvare, France
Area 800 m²
CENTER-VAR HOTEL DE CHARME 3 star hotel, gastronomic RESTAURANT This charming 3-star hot…
€1,19M

