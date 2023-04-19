Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Hauts-de-Seine
  5. Arrondissement of Nanterre

Residential properties for sale in Arrondissement of Nanterre, France

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 room villa
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
1 bath 349 m²
€ 5,650,000
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…

Properties features in Arrondissement of Nanterre, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir