Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Calvi
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Calvi, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
78 properties total found
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
€ 253,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
€ 213,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
€ 336,000
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 102 m²
€ 530,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
€ 197,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
€ 202,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€ 197,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€ 207,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€ 201,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
€ 209,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€ 221,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€ 216,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 257,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€ 217,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€ 227,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€ 222,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
€ 254,000
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€ 247,000
3 room apartment in Caen, France
3 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 275,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
€ 355,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
€ 305,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
€ 300,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
€ 328,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
€ 333,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
€ 340,000
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
€ 480,000
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
€ 495,000
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 99 m²
€ 523,000
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 111 m²
€ 499,000
1 room apartment in Ablon, France
1 room apartment
Ablon, France
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 236,000

Properties features in Calvi, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir