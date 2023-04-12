Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in France

2 room apartmentin Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
3 room apartmentin France, France
3 room apartment
France, France
2 bath 120 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Apartments for sale in Bosolá, 20 meters to Monaco and 500 meters to the sea. Area 120 squar…
Apartmentin France, France
Apartment
France, France
260 m²
€ 1,850,000
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 116 m²
€ 1,350,000
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 77 m²
€ 745,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the prestigious complex Marina Baie des Anges, by the se…
3 room apartmentin France, France
3 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 146 m²
€ 1,500,000
Four-room apartment with a living area of 146 square meters.m. + terrace 20 sq.m. in Nice in…
3 room apartmentin Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 404,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartmentin Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 474,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartmentin Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 484,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartmentin Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 454,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
2 room apartmentin Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 443,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartmentin Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 493,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartmentin Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartmentin Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 567,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartmentin Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 508,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartmentin Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartmentin Auvare, France
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartmentin Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 953,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartmentin Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 913,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartmentin Auvare, France
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 727,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartmentin Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms 109 m²
€ 1,003,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartmentin Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 717,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartmentin Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 727,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartmentin Auvare, France
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 976,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartmentin Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021  Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
5 room apartmentin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
5 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
5 Number of rooms 203 m² 5 Floor
€ 795,000
France Cote d'Azur of Nice Penthouse in a luxury residence Beautiful penthouse on the upper,…
6 room apartmentin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
6 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
6 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 890,000
France Cote d'Nicea. Apartment in a residence with a rooftop villa in a modern style in a pr…
4 room apartmentin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 1 Floor
€ 625,000
France Cote d'Azur Nice Apartment in the prestigious residence Apartment with sea views in a…
4 room apartmentin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 685,000
France Cote d'Azur Nice Apartment in the Fabron area Apartment with beautiful views in an el…

