France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in France
penthouses
43
1 BHK
43
2 BHK
158
3 BHK
232
4 BHK
100
Apartment
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Eze, France
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
3 room apartment
France, France
2 bath
120 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Apartments for sale in Bosolá, 20 meters to Monaco and 500 meters to the sea. Area 120 squar…
Apartment
France, France
260 m²
€ 1,850,000
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
116 m²
€ 1,350,000
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
77 m²
€ 745,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the prestigious complex Marina Baie des Anges, by the se…
3 room apartment
France, France
1 bath
146 m²
€ 1,500,000
Four-room apartment with a living area of 146 square meters.m. + terrace 20 sq.m. in Nice in…
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 404,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 474,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 484,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
3 room apartment
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 454,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 443,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 493,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 567,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 508,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Auvare, France
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 478,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
€ 953,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms
97 m²
€ 913,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
3 room apartment
Auvare, France
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 727,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms
109 m²
€ 1,003,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 717,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 727,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
4 room apartment
Auvare, France
4 Number of rooms
118 m²
€ 976,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022 View of the sea of your dreams Just 10 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Eze, France
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021 Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
5 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
5 Number of rooms
203 m²
5 Floor
€ 795,000
France Cote d'Azur of Nice Penthouse in a luxury residence Beautiful penthouse on the upper,…
6 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
6 Number of rooms
154 m²
€ 890,000
France Cote d'Nicea. Apartment in a residence with a rooftop villa in a modern style in a pr…
4 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 Number of rooms
113 m²
1 Floor
€ 625,000
France Cote d'Azur Nice Apartment in the prestigious residence Apartment with sea views in a…
4 room apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 685,000
France Cote d'Azur Nice Apartment in the Fabron area Apartment with beautiful views in an el…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Regions with properties for sale
Molsheim
Nantes
Argenteuil
Eaubonne
Carquefou
Vannes
Marseille
Bordeaux
Normandy
Tours
Balma
Toulouse
Bayonne
Rennes
Saint-Gaudens
Avignon
Albertville
Bagneres-de-Luchon
Courchevel
Tarbes
Properties features in France
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map