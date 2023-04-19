Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Charente
  5. Angouleme
  6. Castles

Castles for sale in Angouleme, France

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 7 bedroomsin Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
14 Number of rooms 540 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Angouleme, France

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir