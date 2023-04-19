Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Indre-et-Loire
  5. Loches
  6. Amboise

Residential properties for sale in Amboise, France

1 property total found
Castle 5 bedroomsin Amboise, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Amboise, France
450 m²
€ 1,483,000
The magnificent castle is located 220 km from Paris, in one of the most beautiful corners o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir