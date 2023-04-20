Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Tampereen seutukunta
  6. Yloejaervi

Residential properties for sale in Yloejaervi, Finland

4 properties total found
5 room housein Vastamaeki, Finland
5 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 178 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,000
3 room housein Vastamaeki, Finland
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean and compact studio …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir